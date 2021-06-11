Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 27,046 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,626,954 shares in the company, valued at $74,368,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96.

On Monday, March 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,218,168.64.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,277 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $565,748.85.

On Monday, March 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,303 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $707,680.83.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.96. 4,263,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,555. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

