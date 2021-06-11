Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CEO Mitchell E. Fadel Sells 27,120 Shares

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 827,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

