Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,537,950.00 in Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,731,025 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 260,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

