QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sberbank CIB upgraded QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. QIWI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $695.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80. QIWI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that QIWI will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

