Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report sales of $51.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.26 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $210.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

CYRX stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. 155,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,729. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,347. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

