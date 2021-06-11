Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.62. 198,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 399,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $14,387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

