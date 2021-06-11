Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $16.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research firms have commented on TGLS. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ TGLS traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $22.71. 928,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,751. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

