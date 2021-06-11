GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

GDS traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,562. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22. GDS has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

