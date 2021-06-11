NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. NuVasive posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 207.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

NUVA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,311. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

