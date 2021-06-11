Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri;

