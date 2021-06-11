NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NewAge by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 799,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,147. NewAge has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.21.

NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

