Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

EVLO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 58,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $799.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

