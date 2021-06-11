Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce sales of $283.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $151.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

CHH traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.05. 129,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

