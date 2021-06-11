Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $832.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report $832.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.95 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 235,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,735. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.