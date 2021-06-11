DMM: Governance Price Reaches $0.0435 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $1.60 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00765712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

