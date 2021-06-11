Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SBRA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 1,495,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

