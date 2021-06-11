Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €61.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.86 ($72.77).

A number of analysts have recently commented on COK shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of COK stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €48.05 ($56.53). 53,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 12 month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12 month high of €57.40 ($67.53). The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.15.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

