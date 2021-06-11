$0.09 EPS Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 84,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $814.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.94. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

