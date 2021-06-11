Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-92 million.

Shares of OLK stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $35.80. 95,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,083. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

