Reviewing Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Bonanza Creek Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.22 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -22.38 Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 4.82 $103.53 million $4.95 10.19

Bonanza Creek Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bonanza Creek Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -27.95% 1.16% 0.54% Bonanza Creek Energy 10.72% 2.45% 2.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Antero Resources and Bonanza Creek Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 3 9 0 2.62 Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential downside of 44.65%. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.72%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Antero Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

