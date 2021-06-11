LiveRamp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 11,608 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,133% compared to the average volume of 359 call options.
Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $6.61 on Friday, hitting $41.75. 6,950,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,047. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.13.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
