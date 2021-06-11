LiveRamp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 11,608 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,133% compared to the average volume of 359 call options.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $6.61 on Friday, hitting $41.75. 6,950,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,047. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

