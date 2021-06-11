BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.07

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 24933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

