Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) announced a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DRV traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 56 ($0.73). 866,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,642. Driver Group has a 12 month low of GBX 40.25 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.93. The stock has a market cap of £29.22 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Get Driver Group alerts:

Driver Group Company Profile

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.