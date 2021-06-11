Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report $122.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the highest is $124.91 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $91.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $490.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.94 million to $492.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $516.32 million, with estimates ranging from $506.42 million to $523.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.54. 48,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,750. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.