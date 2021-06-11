Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.50.

WMS stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 698,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,362. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.70.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

