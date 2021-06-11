Curate (XCUR) Reaches Market Cap of $11.21 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. Curate has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $2.02 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.38 or 0.00763771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084536 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,040,257 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

