Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTE. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTE traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.18. 2,055,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,533. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.