Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-92 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

OLK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,083. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

