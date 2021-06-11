YIELD App Market Cap Reaches $30.36 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $30.36 million and approximately $984,299.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00766919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084696 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,750,074 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.