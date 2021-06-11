Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKRO. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $1,979,442. 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.97. 153,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.