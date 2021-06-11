LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.50.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $26,713,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.89.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.