Banano Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $371,872.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $371,872.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002286 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00056041 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021285 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,117,047 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

