Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 2,686,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,378. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

