Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS CJEWY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. 1,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

