$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.58. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.