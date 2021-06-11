UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Cap of $907,181.71

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $907,181.71 and $155,117.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00158706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00194769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.01146692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.93 or 0.99991899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

