Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $94.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $89.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $369.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,697. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $651.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.