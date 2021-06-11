Argon Tops 1-Day Volume of $206,144.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $206,144.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00158706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00194769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.01146692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.93 or 0.99991899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 77,850,001 coins and its circulating supply is 66,844,630 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

