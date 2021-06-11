Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 280,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

