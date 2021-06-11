Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells 157 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RNG traded up $6.56 on Friday, hitting $274.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,172. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.08 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

