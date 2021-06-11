Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells 157 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE RNG traded up $6.56 on Friday, hitting $274.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,172. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.08 and a beta of 0.68.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
