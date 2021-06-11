Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $6.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PAG traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $80.14. 172,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,319. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

