AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

AMMO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,099. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMMO has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

