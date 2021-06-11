Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ADVM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $364.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.23. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

