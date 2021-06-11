89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ETNB stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 61,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,081. 89bio has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $872,237.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 and have sold 24,850 shares worth $612,400. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 89bio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

