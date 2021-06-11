Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:APR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 294,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $986.38 million and a PE ratio of 0.63. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Apria will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

