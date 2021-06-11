GamyFi Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003852 BTC on major exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $54,795.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00158138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00193601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.01132921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,079.71 or 1.00228976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,571 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

