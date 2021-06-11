0x (ZRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.39 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $735.64 million and $56.39 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00770026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00085095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.