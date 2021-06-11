CoinUs 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,292.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $96,870.93 and approximately $1,292.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008166 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000174 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000262 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

