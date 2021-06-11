Neurotoken Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Neurotoken has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $473,858.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neurotoken has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.



Neurotoken Coin Profile

Neurotoken (NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

