Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.87. 178,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,710. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 4,799.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

